Former Chelsea star Samuele Dalla Bona is of the view that Frank Lampard deserved more time to turn his team’s season around at Stamford Bridge and feels the Englishman’s replacement Thomas Tuchel does not seem very charismatic.

The capital club were tipped to be title challengers earlier in the season, but have since dropped down to tenth in the Premier League standings owing to a poor run of results, culminating in former boss Lampard being shown the door on Monday.

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach Tuchel has taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge from Lampard and is now set to take charge of his first game as Chelsea boss when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight.

Dalla Bona, Lampard’s former team-mate at Chelsea, admitted that the 42-year-old’s sacking caught him by surprise and is of the view that he should have been given more time to get the Blues’ season back on track.

The Italian added that Lampard’s successor Tuchel does not seem to be very charismatic to him, but stressed the ex-PSG boss had excellent results during his stint in Paris.

“I played with Lampard”, Dalla Bona told Inside Futbol.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it, because he is a Chelsea’s legend and I think he still deserved some time to prove that he is also a great manager.

“But now, unfortunately, football has changed.

“Clubs don’t wait any longer, either you are where the club wants with the programmes or you are immediately kicked out.

“I don’t know Tuchel very well, I have never followed him that much.

“He trained PSG with excellent results.

“To see him he does not seem so charismatic, but really I have never followed him so well.”

Tuchel, who has put pen-to-paper on an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge with an option to extend it, will be keen on taking Chelsea back to their best soon, with him coming to the London outfit off the back of being sacked by PSG in December.