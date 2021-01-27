Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he is happy with how summer signing Joe Rodon is progressing at Spurs and believes he will only become better with the desire to improve and the potential he possesses.

Mourinho roped in Rodon from Championship outfit Swansea City during the last window and the Welshman has been continuing his development under the watchful eye of his boss.

Rodon has played a part in five Premier League games so far this season and has been providing strength on the bench in the league a further seven times.

Mourinho, having closely worked with Rodon on the training pitch, is impressed with what he is been seeing from the 23-year-old but stressed he still has a lot of room to learn and improve.

The Portuguese added that Rodon has delivered every time he has been asked to step up and backed him to become better as he possesses a lot of potential.

“Joe has a lot to learn but at the same time he has a lot of potential, he has great desire and I am really happy”, Mourinho told a press conference.

“We have not played him in many matches.

“Unfortunately, he was not in the Europa League matches which would have given him more matches and experience, but in the times, we have played him, the answer has been positive.

“So, we are happy with Joe and we believe that he can only be better.”

Rodon played the full 90 minutes against Sheffield United in his team’s 3-1 win in the top flight last Sunday and could play a part again on Thursday when Spurs host Liverpool.