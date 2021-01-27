Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could complete a loan move to West Ham in time to be in David Moyes’ squad for their clash against Liverpool on Sunday, according to talkSPORT.

The 28-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Manchester United on loan before next week’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle, Sheffield United and West Brom have shown an interest in the player, but West Ham have the clear edge in the race to land him on loan.

The midfielder would prefer to move to the London Stadium over moving to a club potentially threatened by relegation.

West Ham and Manchester United are still in talks over agreeing on a loan fee but it has been claimed that a deal could be completed very soon.

The Hammers are on the verge of turning Said Benrahma’s loan from Brentford to a permanent deal and that will open up a spot in their squad for another player on loan.

Manchester United want a significant loan fee and want Lingard’s suitors to bear his full wages, but an agreement could be on the cards soon.

It has been claimed that a deal could be agreed, signed and sealed in time for Lingard to be in the West Ham squad against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 28-year-old recently lost his place in Manchester United’s core squad to new signing Amad Diallo.