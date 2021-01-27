Leeds United defender Diego Llorente underwent scans on his hamstring on Wednesday and the Whites are waiting to see how long he will be out of action for.

Since his arrival from Real Sociedad in the last transfer window, the £18m signing is yet to make an impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side having suffered multiple injury setbacks.

After taking time to make his debut for the club, Llorente could manage only one appearance for the Peacocks before he picked up an injury.

Llorente was given a start by Bielsa in the match against Newcastle United on Tuesday, though he had to be replaced by Pascal Struijk after just eight minutes.

Now the Spaniard faces yet another spell away and, according to The Athletic, he underwent scans on his hamstring on Wednesday.

Leeds are now waiting to discover the extent of Llorente’s injury and how long he will be out of action for.

The Whites will be hoping to have Robin Koch back soon, with the German centre-back also having been sidelined through injury.

Bielsa can also shuffle full-back Luke Ayling in to centre-back if needed.