Former Celtic star Darren Jackson is of the view that the Hoops are bagging a fee in excess of £10m for a squad player with the sale of Jeremie Frimpong, who he feels is not a natural full-back and is not good enough defensively.

It emerged on Tuesday that Celtic youngster Frimpong is in talks with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen over a deal that would see the Bhoys receive a transfer fee of over £10m.

The Manchester City academy graduate has been a regular in Neil Lennon’s squad this season but former Hoops star Jackson has no qualms over his departure.

While the Scot has been an admirer of Frimpong’s playing style, he is of the view that the 20-year-old is not a natural full-back and is not good enough or strong enough defensively.

Jackson pointed out that James Forrest will be Lennon’s first choice on the right flank when he returns from injury before explaining that Celtic are getting a great deal with his sale to Bayer Leverkusen.

“If there was anyone leaving I actually wouldn’t have put him down to leave, but it is fantastic money“, Jackson said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“That’s Celtic strength, they bought him for £300,000 and it [the current transfer fee] is in excess of £10m, £10.5m.

“Yes, Manchester City will have a sell-on on that, but it is incredible money for a player, who, I love the way he played, I love the smile on his face, he just played with a freedom.

“But, Celtic will get great money for a squad player because when James Forrest comes back, James Forrest will play wide right and Jeremie Frimpong is not a full-back.

“He can be a full-back at Celtic Park when they are playing the way they can play, that’s fine, but away from home I just don’t think defensively he is physically strong enough or defensively good enough.

“So, I think they have got in excess of £10m for a squad player.“

Frimpong has scored one goal and provided five assists from 30 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season.