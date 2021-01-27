Marseille officials know nothing about talk that left-back Jordan Amavi could be on his way to Leeds United before the transfer window closes.

Amavi is out of contract with Marseille in the summer and has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

London-based clubs Arsenal and Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in the former Aston Villa star, but it is Leeds who are now claimed to be the front-runners in the chase for his signature.

It has been suggested Leeds are moving to sign Amavi and could even complete his transfer this month, paying Marseille a fee for him.

However, according to French regional daily La Provence, Marseille officials are not aware of interest in signing Amavi now from Leeds.

It is claimed that Amavi is far away from completing a move to Elland Road.

If Leeds are in talks with Amavi’s agents then they could soon lodge a bid for the player, or may even wait and seek to lock him down to a pre-contract in order that he joins in the summer.

Leeds have been inactive in the transfer market this month and it remains to be seen if they will make a move before the window slams shut on Monday.