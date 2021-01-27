Paris Saint-Germain are expected to complete a loan deal to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur by the end of the week.

Alli has been a peripheral figure in the Tottenham squad this season and has been more or less sidelined by Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder has been keen to leave Spurs this month as he wants to play more football and win his place back in the England squad ahead of the summer’s European Championship.

PSG have been pushing to land Alli on loan for a few weeks, but Tottenham have been reluctant to let him leave despite his reduced role in the squad.

But according to Belgian outlet Walfoot, an agreement is on the cards and Alli could be loaned out to PSG by the end of the week.

The two clubs have been in talks for a while, but the negotiations have dragged on due to Tottenham being unsure on him leaving.

Spurs want to bring in someone before allowing Alli to leave on loan and join PSG in the coming days.

However, PSG are confident that a deal will be finalised and sealed by the end of the week.

Alli is hoping to rekindle his form and career under his former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital.