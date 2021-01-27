Sevilla president Jose Castro has insisted that his club have no intention of selling West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri at present.

The Hammers were keen on luring away En-Nesyri to the London Stadium in the ongoing window in a bid to replace Sebastien Haller, who was sold to Ajax for €25m.

West Ham tabled a €30m offer for the Sevilla man earlier this month, but saw their effort knocked back.

And Sevilla president Castro has insisted that the Spanish giants have no intention of selling the hitman at the moment, with the player also happy with his current spell at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Castro confirmed that English teams have tried to snap En-Nesyri up and they were offered a deal amounting to €33m plus €5m in add-ons for him, but has since not received any new offers.

“English teams have tried to sign En-Nesyri, but we have no intention of selling him”, Castro told on Spanish radio station Cadena COPE.

“The player himself has said that he is happy here.

“There was an offer of €33m plus €5m in add-ons, but there have been no more firm offers.”

West Ham are likely to complete a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in the coming days and they could end their pursuit of a new striker in this window if the winger arrives at the capital club.