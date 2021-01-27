West Brom have reached an agreement with Galatasaray to sign Mbaye Diagne on an initial loan deal, according to Sky Sports News.

The Baggies currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and have tasked Sam Allardyce to ensure that they do not drop down to the Championship this season.

Under pressure to take West Brom out of the relegation zone, Allardyce is keen to bolster his squad during the ongoing transfer window and has already signed Robert Snodgrass from West Ham.

The Hawthorns outfit are also determined to add more firepower to the squad before the transfer window slams shut next week and are interested in several players, including Galatasaray star Diagne.

It has emerged now that West Brom have reached an agreement with Turkish giants Galatasaray to sign the centre-forward on an initial loan deal.

The Baggies’ agreement with the Turkish Super Lig side is also said to include an option for Allardyce’s side to make the move permanent.

Having struck a deal, Albion are now making arrangements to fly the Senegal international into England and complete other procedures, including a medical.

Allardyce will be hoping that Diagne’s addition will boost his chances of helping West Brom survive relegation this season.