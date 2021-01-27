West Ham United could end their pursuit of a new striker in the ongoing window, provided they manage to seal a deal for Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers are on the prowl for a new striker in the ongoing widow, with boss David Moyes keen on roping in a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who left for Dutch giants Ajax earlier this month.

West Ham are also eyeing roping in Manchester United winger Lingard before the transfer window slams shut as Moyes looks to further bolster his team’s attacking options.

The capital club are likely to succeed in their efforts to snap up Lingard on loan, with a £1m fee mooted, in the coming days.

And it had been claimed that West Ham’s ability to bring in a new striker would be unaffected even if they managed to add Lingard to their ranks.

However, Moyes’ side could end their pursuit to fill the vacant spot left by Haller this month if the Red Devils winger finishes his move.

West Ham saw their offer for Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri knocked back earlier this month and are continuing to be linked with other marksmen.

With Lingard closer to a move to the London Stadium, it remains to be seen whether they make concrete offers for strikers with less than five days in the window.