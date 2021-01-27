Former Premier League star Micah Richards has admitted that Tomas Soucek has turned out to be an incredible signing for West Ham.

West Ham signed the midfielder from Slavia Prague in January last year and he played a key role in helping the Hammers to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

And like the team, Soucek’s game has gone to the next level this season and he scored his seventh league goal of the campaign in their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night to take West Ham to fourth in the table.

Richards pointed out that the Czech Republic international was signed as a defensive midfielder last year but his contribution in terms of goals has been brilliant for West Ham.

The former defender admitted that Soucek’s stock has gone through the roof compared to when he joined and he has been an incredible signing for the Hammers.

Richard said after the game on Premier League TV: “He is getting in there [inside the penalty box].

“He came and people touted him as a defensive midfielder, but he can do both.

“What is he worth now? He has just been incredible.

“To see him at these levels now is fantastic.”

Soucek has played each minute of West Ham’s 21 Premier League games this season.