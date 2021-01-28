Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joel Matip picked up an ankle injury in the Reds’ 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur and simply could not play on.

Matip, who has struggled to steer clear of regular injuries throughout his time at Anfield, was forced off at half time in north London and was replaced by Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool are already without Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, likely for the season, and Matip is the only senior centre-back Klopp has had available.

The club fear he has hurt his ankle ligaments and Klopp told his post-match press conference: “Joel had a problem with his ankle. There was no chance to play on.”

Klopp insists Liverpool are looking at bringing in a centre-back, but stressed it must be the right player.

“You can imagine that we think about everything.

“It’s about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player.”

The clock is ticking on Liverpool being able to bring in a centre-back; the club approached former Arsenal defender Sokratis, but he has now signed for Olympiacos.