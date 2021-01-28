La Liga giants Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 30-year-old left-back was banished from the Chelsea squad by Frank Lampard following a fallout in September at West Brom.

The defender returned to the matchday squad for Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Wolves, with new boss Thomas Tuchel deciding to have him on the bench again.

Alonso has consistently been linked with a move away from Chelsea and La Liga giants Barcelona have been mooted as admirers.

But according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not likely to attempt to sign the defender before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Catalan giants identified the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo how was expected to move to Italy.

But with Firpo likely to stay beyond the end of the transfer window, a potential swoop for Alonso has been scrapped.

Unless a player leaves before Monday’s deadline, Barcelona are not likely to rekindle their interest in the Chelsea man.

Alonso will hope that under Tuchel he will get a chance to redeem himself at Chelsea until the end of the season.