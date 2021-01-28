Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has insisted that Yannick Bolasie will definitely give a boost to his squad for the latter half of the season, but warned the Boro fans not to expect too much from him.

Everton’s decision to loan out the winger to Boro until the end of the season has effectively ended his time at Goodison Park as his contract will run out in the summer.

Middlesbrough have been chasing the 31-year-old for a while but Warnock has finally got his man as the club push to finish in the promotion playoff spots in the Championship this season.

The Boro boss worked with Bolasie at Crystal Palace and he conceded that given the winger has not played much recently, the club’s fans should not expect the world from him in a short period.

But he insisted that Bolasie’s arrival will definitely give a boost to the squad as he is a quality player who will add something different to the Middlesbrough dressing room.

“I’ve known Yannick for many years”, the Middlesbrough boss told the club’s official site.

“I asked him if he could help us out until the end of the season and get some fitness in at the same time.

“We can’t expect wonders but he’s a good lad and he can play different positions for me.

“He’ll be good in the dressing room and it’s a big boost for us.”

Everton signed him from Crystal Palace in 2016 but he played just 32 times for the club over the years.