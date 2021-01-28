Newcastle United are keen on defender Omar Colley, but the defender wants to stay at Sampdoria instead of moving to St James’ Park.

The centre-back is key player under Claudio Ranieri at Sampdoria and has played a part in 13 of his team’s 19 Serie A games so far this season.

Colley has been attracting interest from abroad, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce keeping tabs on the player, along with Premier League outfit Newcastle.

And it has been claimed that the Magpies touched base with the Italian side over the defender and eyed up a permanent move for him.

The Sampdoria defender has been linked with the Tyneside giants multiple times over the last 18 months and they have reportedly started efforts to potentially lure him away before the current window slams shut.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Colley is not keen on moving to St. James’ Park at present.

The 28-year-old signed a new contract at Sampdoria that will see him remain in Genoa until the summer of 2025 earlier this month and prefers to remain at the club for now.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make any concrete moves in a bid to potentially lure away Colley in the coming days, with the transfer window set to close on Monday.