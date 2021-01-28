Rangers legend Mark Hateley is of the view that Cedric Itten has better technique than Alfredo Morelos when it comes to taking control while receiving ball, as the Colombian does not set himself up, unlike his Swiss counterpart.

Morelos’ lone goal on Wednesday night ensured Rangers bagged all three points away at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, keeping their 23-point lead at the top of the table intact.

Itten, who Steven Gerrard has been utilising as an impact player off the bench, came on for the last seven minutes of the clash at Easter Road and has certain basic techniques that star-striker Morelos is lacking on the pitch, according to Ibrox great Hateley.

The Gers legend highlighted the way Itten sets himself up while taking control of the ball, which prevents him from being kicked off balance by an opposition player, whereas Morelos, who is lacking this quality, just runs onto an incoming ball and is susceptible to losing balance more often.

Hateley, who is impressed with how the summer arrival has taken to life at Ibrox, lauded the player for doing the basics right, highlighting his brief but impressive display against Hibernian in his latest outing.

“You know what he [Itten] does, he always takes it [the ball] half turn, he is never square so he cannot get knocked off balance”, Hateley told the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“And when you look at Alfredo, and I keep on at Alfredo, he just runs to the ball, he doesn’t stop.

“It is hard to control when you are coming towards the ball, you are supposed to stop first to set yourself and then control the ball, he just keeps running on top of it.

“When you run and stop and go back in, the ball is in to you and you get your defender off balance

“And that is where Itten, for a young player he does very, very well

“And I thought when he came on, he was our outlet.

“We knocked the ball in, did not lose anything, build it up, got us free kicks, and he was unlucky not to score with a shot to the near post in the last two or three minutes.”

Morelos has started Rangers’ last six league games on the trot and Itten will be looking to raise his game on the training pitch and provide stronger competition for the Colombian.