Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that his side deserve rich praise for the resolve they showed at Hibernian to earn a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 51st minute to earn the three points for Rangers at Easter Road and they remained 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers had to work hard and graft on a not ideal pitch against Hibernian and Gerrard insisted that each player in the team deserves credit for the way they stood up to the challenge.

The Rangers manager also insisted that after demanding 100 per cent every day his players deserve to be praised for their effort and the hard graft they have been showing.

Gerrard said on Rangers TV: “It was a really strong effort and big performance to a man.

“Every single person stood up tonight, we had to compete, we had to work very hard for the result but it was thoroughly deserved.

“I thought in the second half we went a level up again but we controlled most of the first half by limiting Hibs to a very few chances.

“We defended a lot better than we did the previous time we came and Buff stepped up at an important time for a big goal but it was a great team goal again.

“So, really proud of the effort again. I am demanding a lot from these players every single day, so I have to praise them at the same time.

“They deserve a lot of credit for the performance tonight.”

Rangers have a week to prepare for their next league game against St. Johnstone next Wednesday night.

While Rangers have a 23-point lead at the top, Celtic do have three games in hand over the league leaders.