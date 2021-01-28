Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Thiago Alcantara and commented on playing the midfielder further forward against Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp’s side beat Tottenham 3-1 in the Premier League encounter on Thursday night thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg grabbing a consolation for the hosts.

Klopp included Thiago in the team and tweaked his position to hand him more of a role going forward.

The Liverpool boss was pleased with Thiago’s performance, but stressed that he is still finding his feet at the club after a disrupted start to his Anfield career.

“I have no idea who can play on Sunday but yes Gini [Wijnaldum] played six”, Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Thiago is an incredible player but he is new, the start was not good for us – Covid and injured, usually you train with the team.

“He came on from a different club where they played differently, so we thought he could help us with a slight change.”

Thiago clocked 78 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before being replaced by youngster Curtis Jones.