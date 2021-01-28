Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome champions Liverpool to north London tonight for a Premier League fixture.

Jose Mourinho’s side sit in sixth place and just a place and and a point behind Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Tottenham have lost their last six encounters with Liverpool, but facing a Reds side gripped by an injury crisis, may fancy their chances of picking up all three points tonight.

Dele Alli misses the game due to a tendon problem.

Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal this evening, while Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty are wing-backs. Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Eric Dier slot into central defence.

Further up the pitch Mourinho opts to select Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele, while Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

The Tottenham boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Gareth Bale and Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Lloris (c), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bale, Lucas, Vinicus