Leeds United do not intend to try to sign Jordan Amavi during this month’s transfer window, according to LeedsLive.

Amavi is out of contract at French giants Marseille in the summer and has been the subject of an enquiry from Arsenal, while Crystal Palace are keen to take him to Selhurst Park.

Leeds have also been included in the mix and it has been suggested the Yorkshire giants are on track to snap him up this month.

However, those suggestions are wide of the mark and it has been stressed that Leeds have no interest in making any major signings before the window slams shut.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pleased with the squad at his disposal and is prepared to go without adding to his group until the end of the season.

Leeds and other interested clubs outside France could though agree a pre-contractual agreement with Amavi this month which would see him arrive in the summer.

The left-back has experience of English football gained through a spell with Aston Villa.

Amavi though only made ten appearances in the Premier League for the Villa Park outfit.