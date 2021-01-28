Arsenal and Leeds United linked midfielder Julian Draxler is not keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the ongoing transfer window.

Draxler has been a bit-part player at PSG for the last two seasons and the Parisians have been trying to sell him in every window over the last two years.

He is out of contract in the summer and the winter window represents the last opportunity for PSG to earn a fee from his departure.

Arsenal have been linked with an interest in Draxler, but have now signed Martin Odegaard on loan, while Leeds tried for him last summer and have since rekindled their interest.

Leeds could try for him this month, along with other clubs, but according to French daily Le Parisien, the German is in no mood to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the ongoing transfer window.

Despite interest from clubs in Germany and England, Draxler wants to sit tight at PSG and run down his contract until the summer.

His entourage have ruled out any possibility of the player packing his bags at PSG before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The midfielder will consider offers from suitors for a move in the summer on a free transfer.