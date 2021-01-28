Bayer Leverkusen are confident of securing the services of Crystal Palace target Demarai Gray within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports (22:05).

The wide-man is available to leave Leicester City during the ongoing transfer window and has entered the final six months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

He has attracted attention from a number of clubs, including Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

Selhurst Park though does not look to be Gray’s next destination as Leverkusen are optimistic that they will secure him within the next 24 hours.

The German side believe that Gray is a bright talent and can flourish in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen currently sit in third spot in the Bundesliga, three points behind second placed RB Leipzig.

Gray has clocked just 18 minutes of playing time in the Premier League for Leicester so far this season and it looks set to be the limit of his involvement.

The 24-year-old winger has made a total of 169 appearances during his time at the King Power Stadium.