Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki would prefer a move to Watford over other clubs such as Genoa and Anderlecht, it has been claimed in France.

Watford are third in the Championship table and are pushing to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season by finishing in the top two.

The Hornets are in the market to further strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window and boost their chances of promotion.

The club are keen to add more strength to their midfield options in the last few days of the transfer window.

Rennes are said to have rejected an offer from Watford and several other clubs, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lea Siliki would prefer a move to Vicarage Road.

The midfielder is keen to move on from Rennes, where he has been a bit-part player this season, and is looking to leave before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Serie A club Genoa are also interested in the midfielder and Belgian giants Anderlecht are also keen on Lea Siliki.

But the 24-year-old midfielder has a clear preference for Watford and wants to move to England in the coming days.

He still has more than two years left on his contract with the French club.