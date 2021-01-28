Manchester United and Manchester City are weighing up a move for Palmeiras’ 18-year-old winger Gabriel Veron in the summer.

A product of the Palmeiras academy, the teenage winger has been attracting the interest from scouts representing European clubs and he has been tipped to leave the Brazilian outfit soon.

Several clubs in Europe have been keeping tabs on Veron with a view to snaring him away from Palmeiras in the near future.

Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are believed to be monitoring the winger, but Veron has also been attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United and Manchester City have been enchanted by his talents.

The two Manchester clubs are claimed to be considering making a move for the young winger in the summer.

He has a contract until 2025 with Palmeiras and it contains a hefty buy-out clause worth €60m.

It is unlikely any of his suitors would want to pay that figure for a teenage winger who has played just 36 times for Palmeiras.

But the Brazilian club are unlikely to want to sell the player for a fee of anything less than the €25m to €30m mark.