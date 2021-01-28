Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting team and substitutes to lock horns with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur outfit in north London this evening, in a Premier League fixture.

The Reds have paid the price for failing to bolster their defensive options when the transfer window opened over three weeks ago and have slipped from top of the table to outside the top four.

They have won just one of their last six league games and sit seven points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp is still dealing with a host of injury problems, but his side last lost at Tottenham in 2017 and have won on their last two visits.

This evening Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence Joel Matip partners Jordan Henderson; Fabinho is out with a muscle issue.

In midfield Liverpool have Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench if needed tonight, where he has options that include Divock Origi and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, Phillips