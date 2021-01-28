Norway coach Stale Solbakken believes Manchester United are a much calmer club inside under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship and there is real harmony within the club.

Manchester United’s shock home defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday night left them ruing a missed opportunity to go back to the top of the Premier League standings.

But it was their first league defeat since November and Manchester United are in a much better position than many expected them to be in at this stage of the season.

Solbakken feels Manchester United’s progress this season is down to the fact that the club have ignored the noise outside and have invested in the long term vision Solskjaer has.

He believes there is now real harmony inside the club and Manchester United have allowed Solskjaer to carry out his work with calm around him despite occasional inconsistent results this season.

Solbakken told Fotballskanalen: “I think they have thought they have to see it as a long term project.

“Then I think Ole Gunnar is smart and does not push the club over the edge with his way of working.

“I think there is good harmony and that the club have been much calmer inside and not stressed out over all the speculation that has been outside.

“They went out to Leipzig in the Champions League, but they are calm anyway.

“They lost 6-1 to Tottenham against their old manager in the Premier League, but remained calm and he continued to work.

“I think that is good because it is good for Norwegian football, for Ole Gunnar and it is good for everyone.”

Manchester United will look to bounce back straight away on Saturday when they travel to London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.