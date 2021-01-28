Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement over a deal to sign Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but the signing still depends on Spurs bringing in a new player.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a peripheral figure in Jose Mourinho’s squad this season and has struggled for first team game time under the Portuguese.

The Tottenham boss has claimed that he does not expect Alli to leave the north London club during the ongoing transfer window.

However, PSG have been pushing to sign the midfielder on loan and have been in talks with Spurs over agreeing on a deal.

According to French daily Le Parisien, a deal is in place for PSG to sign Alli on loan until the end of the season, but it will not contain an option to buy.

But the deal will only go through if Tottenham can bring in a replacement for Alli before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs remain reluctant to lose Alli, despite his reduced role, before bringing in a new signing to compensate for his departure.

Alli is believed to be pushing for a move as he wants to play more football in order to make the England squad for next summer’s European Championship.

He is also keen to reunite with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino who got the best out of him at Spurs.