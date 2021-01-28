Preston North End defender Ben Davies has signed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish champions Celtic, according to Sky Sports (15:24).

The Hoops have been among the host of clubs keeping tabs on the 25-year-old centre-back’s contractual situation at Championship club Preston North End.

Apart from Celtic, Premier League outfit Burnley, as well as Preston’s league rivals Bournemouth, have been credited with an interest in Davies, who is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer.

However, despite the interest from the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth, Celtic appear to have emerged victorious in the race for the defender.

Davies is claimed to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish giants.

There have been suggestions that the Bhoys will look to negotiate a fee with Preston to sign him this month after locking the player to a pre-contractual agreement.

Now that Celtic have managed to reach an agreement with Davies, it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with the Lilywhites to take him to Parkhead before Monday’s transfer deadline.

With Preston poised to lose Davies on a free transfer in the summer, it is possible that they will be open to selling for a fee this month.