Manchester City and Liverpool target David Alaba is expected to decide on his next club between the end of March and the start of April.

Alaba is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and is poised to leave the German giants on a free transfer as he looks for a new experience and adventure away from the Allianz Arena.

He has a host of clubs chasing his signature, including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City, and lucrative contract offers on his table to pick from.

It had been claimed the Austrian has agreed to join Real Madrid, but those suggestions have been denied and he has not yet decided who to join.

And, according to Sky Deutschland, Alaba is only expected to make a decision about who to sign for by the end of March or start of April.

Alaba has long had a preference for a stint in Spanish football, but it remains to be seen if he can be tempted to the Premier League.

A move to Manchester City is rated as unlikely though.

Alaba has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season.