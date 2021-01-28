West Brom are also trying to lure West Ham target Josh Maja away from Bordeaux in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The former Sunderland man has been in France since 2019 and has scored eleven goals in 48 appearances for Bordeaux thus far.

There are suggestions that he is looking for a way back to England in the ongoing transfer window and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The former Black Cat is one of the strikers West Ham are tracking in their pursuit to bring in a forward before next week’s transfer deadline.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Brom have also shown an interest in the forward as they look to add more goals to their squad.

Sam Allardyce is trying to script another great escape for a West Brom side who are 19th in the league table and wants to bring in a striker.

Maja is one of the options the Baggies are considering ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

All eyes will be on whether Maja will be back in England before the window slams shut on Monday night.