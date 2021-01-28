West Brom are racing to get a deal over the line for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne in time for him to be available against Fulham on Saturday, according to talkSPORT.

Sam Allardyce has been wanting to add more goals to his squad this month as he tries to script a great escape from the relegation zone for West Brom this season.

A number of forwards have been looked at and West Brom have settled on getting a deal done to sign Diagne from Galatasaray.

West Brom have agreed on a loan deal to sign him from Galatasaray with a view to making the move permanent.

And it has been claimed that the Baggies are trying to rush through the formalities in time to have the player registered ahead of the weekend.

Allardyce wants the deal to be over the line in time for him to have Diagne in the squad against Fulham on Saturday.

The 29-year-old striker has scored nine goals in 15 Turkish Super Lig appearances in the first half of the season.

The West Brom manager is hopeful that Diagne’s arrival will boost his side’s chances of survival in the Premier League this season.