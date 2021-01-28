West Ham United are still not in agreement with Manchester United over a loan fee for Jesse Lingard, according to the Guardian.

The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour at Manchester United this season and the club are prepared to loan him out in the final days of the transfer window.

Newcastle, Sheffield United and West Brom made approaches for Lingard, but the player has a clear preference for the offer from West Ham.

The midfielder is not keen to fight out in the relegation zone and is more comfortable about the prospect of being at West Ham, who are fourth in the league table at the moment.

The two clubs have been in talks over a loan deal for Lingard but West Ham and Manchester United are apart in terms of the valuation of the loan fee.

The Red Devils want a significant loan fee before they agree to let the 28-year-old leave ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham, who paid a loan fee of £5m for Said Benrahma last summer, are trying to negotiate the price down.

David Moyes is keen to secure the services of Lingard as he believes the England international will improve his options for the latter half of the season.