West Ham United have tabled an offer to Lutz Pfannenstiel, the former Fortuna Dusseldorf sporting director, in a bid to fill the vacant spot at the London Stadium.

West Ham have been combing through potential candidates.

Pfannenstiel, an ex-sporting director at current 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf has been on the London club’s radar and they have accelerated efforts to bring in him.

According to German news portal T-Online, West Ham have tabled an offer for Pfannenstiel’ signature in a bid to bring him to the Premier League club

The 47-year-old currently works at MLS expansion franchise St. Louis City SC, where he is tasked with building a club from the ground up, aimed at starting playing in the American top flight in 2023.

Pfannenstiel parted ways with former club Fortuna Dusseldorf in August 2020 citing personal reasons.

And Inter, Besiktas and Newcastle United were named as potential destinations for the German, before he decided to move to north America.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will be successful in their hunt for a new sporting director by roping in Pfannenstiel, who is at the top of their wish list.