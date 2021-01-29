Sam Cosgrove is on his way to Birmingham City for a medical ahead of completing a permanent transfer from Aberdeen, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old striker is inching closer towards a permanent move away from Pittodrie to England.

Birmingham City have worked out an agreement with Aberdeen and will be paying a fee of £2m to the Scottish Premiership club for the goal-getter.

With a deal in place, the striker is now travelling south of the border to complete the permanent transfer to the Blues.

Cosgrove will soon be in Birmingham and will later undergo a medical with the club ahead of completing the move.

Once the medical checks are done, the striker will put pen to paper on contract and become a Birmingham City player.

Cosgrove scored three goals in 14 Scottish Premiership games for Aberdeen in the first half of the season.

Birmingham are currently 19th in the league table and Aitor Karanka will hope that Cosgrove will give him the options he requires up front to push the club ahead in the Championship standings.