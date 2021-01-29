Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles prefers a loan move to West Brom despite interest from Southampton, according to Sky Sports News (14:37).

The 23-year-old is expected to leave Arsenal on loan until the end of the season before Monday’s transfer deadline.

West Brom have come forward with their interest in snapping him up on loan and are in talks with Arsenal over agreeing on a deal.

But Southampton’s interest has complicated the saga for the Baggies and Arsenal’s preference for Maitland-Niles moving to the Saints has seemingly given them an edge.

However, it has been claimed that West Brom still have their noses ahead as the player would still prefer to move to the Hawthorns.

The midfielder believes he is likely to get more opportunities to play at West Brom in his preferred position in the middle of the park in the latter half of the season.

The 23-year-old wants to remain on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

It remains to be seen whether West Brom manage to edge Southampton out in the race to sign Maitland-Niles on loan in the coming days.