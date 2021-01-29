Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has insisted that there nothing to announce on Everton target Joshua Zirkzee’s immediate future at the moment amidst claims that he is close to joining Serie A side Parma.

The Toffees have held talks with Bayern Munich over potentially taking Zirkzee to Goodison Park before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

However, Zirkzee has also attracted interest from Serie A side Parma and it has been claimed that the Italians are in the process of finalising a loan deal with Bayern Munich for the Dutchman.

But Bayern Munich coach Flick has insisted that there are no new developments worth announcing regarding Zirkzee’s immediate future at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians coach also revealed Zirkzee trained with the senior squad today and expressed his belief that the 19-year-old will stay at the club beyond this month at present.

“I can only read that [about a move to Parma], but Joshua was in training today”, Flick told a press conference.

“And I think he’ll be training with us even after the transfer period.

“So, to be honest there is nothing to announce.”

Bayern Munich are willing to let Zirkzee depart this month, but only on a deal they consider to be acceptable, and no club appear to have presented terms to the Bavarians’ liking so far.

All eyes will be on whether the situation changes before the transfer window closes.