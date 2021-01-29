Alan Mclnally is of the view that Bukayo Saka’s aggressive footballing style and determination to make things happen on the pitch are key qualities that have enabled him to rise to the occasion for the Gunners.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings, winning five games, regaining their form following a terrible run of results stretching all the way back to October.

Saka has been key to Arsenal’s resurgence, the 19-year-old finding the back of the net four times in his last six top flight outings, while also laying on two assists.

Mclnally feels Saka’s aggressive style of football makes him take players on and he possesses a sense of responsibility to make things happen on the pitch for his team.

Saka’s Arsenal are set to host Manchester United in the league at the weekend and Mclnally is expecting a tight battle on the pitch if the teenager is deployed on the right, which could set him up against Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw.

“Saka goes that [forward] way”, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators.

“He is aggressive, he likes to take players on.

“He has taken responsibility to go and try make things happen, that is why he is exciting.

“That is why he is having the season he is having because he does not get turned inside and pass the ball backwards or sideways, which you have to do sometimes.

“I know Luke had a little night off the other night against Sheffield United, so he’d be ready to rock and roll on Saturday, but that will be some battle if Saka plays on the right hand side against Luke Shaw at left-back.”

Saka put in a stellar display against Southampton on Tuesday with a goal and an assist and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be banking on the teenager again to produce the goods against Manchester United in the upcoming clash.