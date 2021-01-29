Everton would be prepared to loan out Anthony Gordon before Monday’s transfer deadline if Bernard stays at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports News (14:27).

Gordon is the subject of interest from several Championship clubs who are keen to sign the young winger on loan until the end of the season.

Blackburn and Preston are interested in the teenager and Everton have also fielded enquiries for Gordon from Norwich City and Brentford.

But the youngster is not guaranteed to leave Everton on loan due to the speculation over the future of Brazilian winger Bernard at Goodison Park.

Dubai-based club Al-Nasr are keen to sign the Brazilian and there have been claims of them tabling a loan plus obligation to buy offer.

Everton have denied receiving any bid for Bernard but are aware that the winger could leave the club before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Toffees would not be prepared to loan out Gordon if they see Bernard leave Goodison Park in the coming days.

Everton want Gordon to play more first-team football but his future is linked with what happens with Bernard in the next 48 to 72 hours.