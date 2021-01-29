Everton have rejected Besiktas’ offer to pay only half of Cenk Tosun’s salary in negotiations for a potential loan deal for the striker.

The 29-year-old striker has been a bit-part player at Everton this season, making just five appearances in the Premier League from the bench.

Tosun is claimed to be ready to return to Besiktas if they can agree a deal with Everton for his services.

Besiktas are in talk with Everton over agreeing on a loan deal for Tosun, but for the moment no agreement is in place between the two clubs.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Besiktas’ initial offer of a loan involved the Turkish giants only paying half of the striker’s salary during a loan stint.

Everton rejected the approach as they are not interested in subsidising the striker’s salary when he is away on loan.

The Merseyside club have made it clear to Besiktas that they will only move forward with the negotiations if they agree to pay Tosun’s full wages.

The striker is happy to move to Besiktas and has made it clear to the Turkish giants that he is prepared to pack his bags once a deal with Everton is agreed.

Spanish club Celta Vigo are also believed to be keen on signing Tosun on loan from Everton.