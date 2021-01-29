Alan Mclnally is of the view that West Ham United would not be among the clubs vying for the top four of the Premier League if they had not signed Tomas Soucek and has questioned how the Hammers managed to land him.

Soucek arrived at the London Stadium in January 2020 and has risen to become a key player under David Moyes.

The midfielder has played every single minute of Premier League football in the current campaign, scoring seven goals in the process, helping his team to fifth place in the current standings, just two points off a top four spot.

Mclnally feels West Ham would not be where they are in the table at the moment if it was not for the way Soucek has performed on the pitch, as the midfielder has been fantastic so far this season.

In addition to chipping in with goals, McInally also lauded Soucek’s energy in defensive scenarios, and stressed he has been an absolute bargain for the capital club.

“I think he plays his part spot on”, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators.

“West Ham are not top four if he does not do his job, getting into the box and scoring goals from a midfield player makes you from £10m to £28m-£35m and in fact he is only 25-years-old by the way as well.

“I mean how did West Ham even get him.

“How did someone else not? I don’t remember him being in anybody’s shopping list apart from West Ham.

“So, brilliant business by them and now the whole thing is coming to fruition and he is getting confidence because he is playing along with Declan Rice.

“Declan is saying ‘get in the box, go I am okay, I will look after everything here’ and he has a license to go and support.

“He can go to the right, the left wherever he wants, I know he plays on the right-hand side obviously.

“But getting goals from midfield, Moyesey will be like I cannot believe this lad is doing everything I am asking him to do and the energy he has as well because defensively, if you watch him, does his job, does his job really well and helps out and he has been fantastic.

“So, forget about £15m, you are talking now £35m-£40m, if he keeps doing that.”

Soucek will hope to continue his good form for West Ham, who are back in top flight action on Sunday against Liverpool at the London Stadium.