Former Leeds United star Ben White has provided an insight into the murderball training drill that Marcelo Bielsa has implemented at Elland Road, comparing it to a game of basketball.

The 23-year-old defender made significant progress during his season-long loan spell at Leeds in the Championship last term and has Bielsa to thank.

While Bielsa is known for his intense training regime, no drill has been talked about as much as the Argentine’s murderball, which White has now provided insight into.

The Brighton star explained that the murderball training drill is like any normal game, with the starting eleven pitted against a line-up formed of non-playing players, as well as the youngsters from the Under-23s side, in five six-minute spells.

White also revealed that the mixed-up team is often rotated to take the starting eleven to their limit before comparing the drill to a game of basketball as they tend to be open due to their intense nature.

“It [murderball] will be like a normal game, the starting XI against another XI that will be a mix of teams from the players not playing and the under-23s“, White told The Athletic.

“It’s five six-minute spells and every six minutes, the mixed-up team will be changed.

“These new players are rested, then come in and run us ragged.

“The ball doesn’t go out of play, another one just gets chucked in, so you are constantly sprinting for six minutes.

“At the end, the game is so open, it’s just like basketball.

“The first one was terrible, I was absolutely blowing.

“I couldn’t believe it — and my first one was an easy one as well.

“I thought, ‘What have I got myself into?’. But I got used to it.”

Following a successful loan spell at Leeds, White has gone on to become a key figure at Graham Potter’s Brighton, where he has played both in defence and midfield.