La Liga club Real Betis will not be making a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joined Liverpool from West Ham on a free transfer and has spent most of his career at Anfield as the understudy to Alisson.

His performances in the absence of the Brazilian have not been encouraging and he was blamed for their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid last season.

The Spaniard has looked nervy this season as well and has now dropped down to being third-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

Liverpool are prepared to let him go in January ahead of his contract expiring in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Real Betis.

But according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis are not expected to table an offer to sign Adrian in the final days of the transfer window.

The Spaniard started his career at Betis and with the club believed to be in the market for a goalkeeper, he was linked with a return.

But for the moment, Adrian is not a player the Spanish club are looking to sign ahead of Monday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old finds a club before the window shuts down at the start of next week or waits until the summer to move on.