Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri’s loan move to Alaves is likely to be finalised today, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 19-year-old winger joined Manchester United from Penarol last summer and spent the first half of the season playing with their Under-23s.

The Premier League giants want Pellistri to have a taste of first-team football but for the moment he does not feature in the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club have been open to listening to loan offers and several clubs registered their interest in the player over the last few weeks.

Club Brugge tabled an offer and Celta Vigo also showed their interest, but Alaves are claimed to be on the verge of signing him.

Manchester United and Pellistri decided to take up the Alaves option and the deal is likely to be finalised today.

The Uruguayan will soon travel to Spain and undergo a medical ahead of signing a loan contract with Alaves.

They are 18th in La Liga and are hopeful that Pellistri will boost their chances of survival this season.

Manchester United want to see the youngster play enough first-team football before he returns to England in the summer.