Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stressed that the ball is in Ezgjan Alioski’s court on whether he wants to extend his stay at the club as talks will only progress if the player is keen on remaining.

Alioski’s contract is set to end this summer and Leeds are currently locked in talks with him over potentially renewing his contract at the club.

Reports have emerged this week claiming that the North Macedonian has been approached by Super Lig giants Galatasaray in a bid to lure him away to Turkey.

Bielsa has stressed that it is up to Alioski to decide whether he wants to extend his stint at Leeds as any talks over a new contract will only progress if the player wants to stay at his current club.

The Argentine tactician added that if Alioski chooses to stay at Leeds and wants to sign a new deal, then the Whites will also reciprocate.

Asked whether he would like Alioski to stay at Elland Road beyond the current campaign, Bielsa told a press conference: “I have only one opinion in regards to the equation or evaluation if Alioski stays or not.

“The most important thing is that he wants to stay.

“I think when it comes to a player staying at a club the most important thing is if the player wants to stay.

“The player should choose the club and after the club will decide if they want him.

“But the main condition, the most important thing is the player wanting to stay.

“I think if Alioski chooses Leeds, Leeds will choose Alioski.”

Alioski has occupied the left-back position for Leeds this season with Stuart Dallas going to the right-back role, starting the last 12 Premier League games on the trot.