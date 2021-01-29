Manchester United are just waiting on the paperwork to go through for Marcos Rojo’s departure from Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The defender has 18 months left on his contract with Manchester United but he has not been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans this season.

Rojo has been in Argentina for a while trying to secure a move away from Old Trafford and it seems a deal is close to being completed.

Manchester United are happy to terminate his contract and the two sides have been in talks over severance pay in the last few weeks.

And it seems an agreement is in place and Manchester United are now just waiting to complete the paperwork for his departure.

Rojo is set to return to Argentinian football and is expected to join South American giants Boca Juniors on a free transfer.

The defender joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has turned out 122 times for the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League as a Manchester United player.