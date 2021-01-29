Newcastle United have registered enquires for several midfielders other than Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s future at Leicester has been under the scanner all month and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on him.

West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham have looked at him as a potential loan signing and Newcastle have been tipped as the favourites to sing Choudhury.

The Magpies are in the market for a midfielder and are indeed interested in securing the Leicester star.

But it has been claimed that Newcastle are looking at a multitude of midfield options beyond Choudhury as well.

The north east club have tabled enquiries for several other midfielders and are assessing all of their options ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Money is tight at Newcastle and they are unlikely to agree to any deal that would be deemed expensive by the hierarchy.

One of the obstacles towards signing Choudhury is believed to be Leicester’s preferences to sell him over a loan deal.