Tottenham Hotspur target Florian Neuhaus has insisted that he has no trouble dealing with the speculation surrounding his future at Borussia Monchengladbach and stressed he is focused on giving his best on the pitch at the moment.

Neuhaus has been credited with interest from multiple European elites, including the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Premier League outfit Tottenham.

The midfielder has a release clause of €40m in his current contract at Gladbach, which Spurs could trigger next summer should they choose to act up on their interest.

Neuhaus has insisted that he has no issue managing the transfer chatter linking him with moves to big clubs and stressed he is completely focused on his performance on the pitch.

Asked how he deals with the constant speculation surrounding his future at Gladbach, Neuhaus told the German Football Association’s official site: “That’s not a big issue for me at all.

“I can assess that very well.

“What matters to me is what happens on the pitch.

“Everything else doesn’t matter.”

The midfielder admits that he does notice news about him in the media, but reiterated that it has never interfered with anything else he does.

“I notice it just like everyone else.

“I am very interested in football and read the big newspapers.

“So of course, I get that.

“But as I said: this is not an issue for me.”

Neuhaus has been a fixture in Gladbach’s squad so far this season, starting 16 of their 18 Bundesliga games and it remains to be seen whether he ends up playing at another club next season.