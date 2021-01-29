Alan McInally thinks signing Jesse Lingard is not a good move for West Ham United, but does represent a good move for the player.

West Ham are set to complete seal a loan deal for Manchester United winger Lingard and will pay his full salary for the duration of the stint.

The 28-year-old has struggled to clock up game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and is hoping to turn around his fortunes under David Moyes, who worked with him during the 2013/14 season.

Mclnally does not see Lingard moving to West Ham as a good move for the club as the winger has been unimpressive with the opportunities he has had at Manchester United and thus would not add anything to the Hammers squad.

The 57-year-old added that it is a great move for Lingard as he is getting a chance to potentially breathe life into his stalled career, but stressed Moyes is doing him a favour by taking him to the London Stadium.

Asked about his thoughts on the potential move, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators: “No, it is not a good move for West Ham and it is a great move for Jesse Lingard.

“I mean Jesse has to play, 28 years old, I still look at him and think that he is 20, 21.

“He burst onto the scene at Manchester United, he scored goals in Europe and I do not know, things just have not gone the way he wanted them to go.

“I think the only reason that he may end up in West Ham is obviously the connection with David Moyes and David has worked with him and has seen something.

“So, I think Moyesey is going to do him a favour if he takes him, and it is up to Jesse Lingard to prove me wrong that he’s still got it because when I am watching him, even when he is coming on as a a sub or anytime he’s had the opportunity to play, I have been pretty unimpressed.

“And by the way even if you are a football player, if you are in Jesse Lingard’s position, you’ve got to take it heart by thinking, right this is a chance here.

“Do not blow this.

“If you do not score, work harder than everybody, I do not see that.”

West Ham have completed the permanent signing of Said Benrahma to pave the way for Lingard to join on loan.