Southampton have barged their way into the race for the signature of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan before the winter window closes on Monday night, according to The Athletic.

Maitland-Niles wants to leave Arsenal ahead of the window closing in the next few days and a loan move is being discussed.

Several Premier League clubs have shown an interest in landing the 23-year-old midfielder on loan, but West Brom have been tipped to be the favourites to sign him and are pushing for him.

Sam Allardyce wants to take him to the Hawthorns and is even prepared to play him in his preferred midfield role but it seems he will face intense competition for his signature.

Southampton have entered the chase to sign the Arsenal star on loan and they have on big advantage over West Brom.

The Saints are the club Arsenal would prefer to send Maitland-Niles on loan to and the two clubs have been in contact over the last 24 hours.

The England international can play both in midfield and as a full-back, an area of the squad where Southampton are looking for cover.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player at Arsenal this season, making only five starts in the Premier League.