Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has confirmed the Magpies’ interest in Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury and is hopeful of making a couple of signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

With just six points separating Newcastle from the relegation zone, Bruce is keen to bolster his squad as he looks to steer his team away from the drop zone.

The Magpies, along with other top flight clubs, have been associated with a loan move for Leicester’s 23-year-old English midfielder Choudhury.

Newcastle boss Bruce has now confirmed his team’s interest in the player but refused to provide an update on their attempts to land him before the window slams shut.

“He’s [Choudhury] somebody we’ve liked, and it’s [the interest] been reported“, Bruce told a press conference.

“I’m never going to speak about anybody else’s players, I think that would be wrong.

“But he’s somebody that we do like, yes.“

Bruce acknowledged the challenges of trying to find players in the current conditions but is hopeful of bringing a couple of players through the door at St. James’ Park before Monday’s transfer deadline.

“We’ve had to be patient, but we’re still hopeful things will happen“, the Magpies boss added.

“I’ve got one or two calls to make to certain managers in the next 24 hours, but I always knew it was going to be a difficult window, certainly when you’re in the loan market.

“We’re not alone. A lot of teams are financially struggling, especially in the Championship, for example.

“It’s been very difficult in that respect, but we’re still hopeful we can get one or two over the line.

“We’ll see what the next couple of days brings.“

Although Newcastle have remained inactive in the transfer market this month, there could be some movement at the Tyneside-based club in the final days of the window.